High demand and inflation putting pressure on Brentwood Recovery Home services

The executive director of the Brentwood Recovery Home in Windsor says alcohol and drug addiction are "at levels they've never seen before."

Elizabeth Dulmage is stressing the importance of Brentwood's annual dream home lottery fundraiser as the addiction treatment facility is dealing with a wait list for their services for the first time in their over 55 year history.

Brentwood currently operates 68 beds at its facility at 2335 Dougall Ave., providing addictions and mental health supports and programs to clients and their families.

As of the week of Sept. 26, the wait list for men is three to four weeks, while the wait list for women is two to three months.

Dulmage says the heart of addiction remains the same, but things have changed.

"The types of substances that are now available, the risk of overdose and death is like nothing we've seen before," she says. "So there are lots of people that when they get to our door, they really desperately need our help and a lot of support from other partners in the community."

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health unit, 178 lives were lost in the region to opioid use between 2019 to 2021.

Windsor Regional Hospital handled 573 emergency room visits in 2021 specifically involving fentanyl, including 346 overdoses.

Between Jan 1. and Sept. 15 of 2022, the number of visits to the WRH emergency room hit nearly 300.

Dulmage says it's not just the unprecedented demand for service that's putting pressure on Brentwood.

"The other pressure point that we have, like everyone else has, is the inflationary costs. So the cost of food, lodging and supporting our clients, it's been more expensive than it has in the past," she says.

The main entrance to the Brentwood Recovery Home's lottery dream home. The home at 146 Summer St. in Belle River is valued at $975,000. Sept. 29, 2022 (Photo by Rusty Thomson)

On Thursday, the Brentwood Recovery Home's annual dream home lottery prize board was announced with over $1.3-million in cash and prizes available, including a new home at 146 Summer St. in Belle River that's valued at $975,000.

Proceeds from the sale of the lottery tickets help fund essential programs and services at Brentwood.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.brentwoodlottery.com between Oct. 1 and midnight on Dec. 31.