High demand for EV charging station installation program

A program to help increase the number of electric vehicle charging stations across Windsor-Essex has already exhausted the amount of available funding.

On Jan. 13, the federal government announced $1.7-million to help support the deployment and installation of up to 300 electric vehicle chargers across the region as part of the Charge Up program.

As of May 6, 34 applications have been submitted and 25 have been approved, according to Eric Freeze of the Essex Energy Corporation, the project coordinator for the Charge Up program.

He says the applicants cover a decent spread between municipalities and private businesses.

The program provides successful applicants with 50 per cent of the installation cost for Level 2 charging infrastructure or fast chargers. Those can be installed in five different areas including public places, on-street, at multi-unit residential buildings, at workplaces or for light-duty vehicle fleets.

Freeze says the response to the program surpassed what they expected.

"We were expecting to be within the first year for full allocation, but it was four to five months and all the funding was allocated. It was quite a shock," he says.

Even though the current funding has been allocated, Freeze points out there is still a chance to take part in the program.

"We haven't closed the applications process, so keep applying, we can get you on the wait list," he says "When more funding does become available, we can reach out and let you know.

Freeze adds that in the federal budget there was funding allocated to Natural Resources Canada to help this program in the future and that Essex Energy is looking to access additional funding.

Click here to find more information on the program and the application process.

The program is aimed at aiding the Government of Canada in its transition to a low carbon economy by reaching its federal targets of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) reaching 10 per cent of light-duty vehicles sales per year by 2025, 30 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2040.