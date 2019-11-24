High Energy Show Teaches Kennedy Students About Gambling Dangers

Sending a message about on-line gambling and an increase in youth gambling sounds sobering.

But when the hosts of the travelling show "Game Brain" arrive at a high school it's all about fun.

The show recently stopped at Kennedy and hosts Jason Agnew and Matt Chin had the students fully engaged.

Agnew says it helps that the two of them used to host the show "Splatalot" on TV.

"So we walk in with a little bit of an advantage" explains Agnew. "Then we come with a whole bunch of high energy after that. the nice thing about this show is it's a show more than a presentation. It's not a lecture, it's an interactive game show style."

He says having the students be part of the show makes it work better.

"We bring them up on stage, and essentially the kids are having so much fun when they're interacting with the presentation that they're also absorbing the materials and might not even realize it."

Agnew says the Kennedy students were awesome.

"At this school in particular we had a really great show" says Agnew. "The students were very quiet when the questions were being asked. But then when we played the interactive games on stage, they were going crazy. And it was fantastic, it was the perfect audience."

Game Brain travels across Ontario and is sponsored by the Responsible Gambling Council.