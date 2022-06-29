High heat and humidity for Canada Day weekend

Some hot weather is on the way for Windsor-Essex this holiday weekend.

The Weather Network is forecasting a warm humid day on Friday for Canada Day with temperatures around 31 C.

However, some showers are expected Friday evening, which could pause Canada Day events such as fireworks.

Then the forecast calls for sun for the rest of the weekend with temperatures climbing to 29 C on both Saturday, and 27 C on Sunday.

Doug Gilham, meteorologist with The Weather Network says Windsor-Essex can expect some late showers on Canada Day.

"If you've got plans during the heart of the day, through mid and even later into the afternoon you should be fine, unfortunately it's just sort of for supper barbeques or fireworks, there's a risk for storms."

He says that Friday will be a hot day for Canada Day festivities.

"A typical summer day, it's going to be hot and humid. Not oppressively humid, we've had worse but it will be hot, with high temperatures in the lower 30's, so again around 90 to the lower 90's," he continues. "Now, the problem is with the heat and humidity, we will have the risk for evening late day thunderstorms."

Gilham says storms are expected for the holiday evening.

"If we see storms, they will be passing. It's just bad timing in that I know a lot of people have outdoor plans late afternoon, evening, especially with fireworks."

Based on the predictions great weather is expected, but remember to keep your eye on the sky and be prepared while doing activities outdoors.