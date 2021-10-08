High marks for two programs at the University of Windsor

Maclean's magazine is out with its 2022 university rankings and two programs at the University of Windsor received top marks.

The computer science program was ranked the 20th best in Canada. The University of British Columbia (UBC), University of Toronto and University of Waterloo finished in a three-way tie for top spot.

The nursing program at the University of Windsor was ranked 19th best in the country, tied with Brock University. The University of Alberta, the University of Toronto and the University of British Columbia (UBC) finished in a three-way tie for top spot.

The program rankings are based on their reputations for quality and research strength.

Maclean’s contacted faculty and senior administrators at universities across Canada, seeking their views in an online survey.

Academics were asked if their area of expertise was in any of the following five disciplines: business, computer science, education, engineering or nursing.

If so, they were asked to list up to 10 universities that they felt offered the best programs and conducted the best research in their discipline.

In the end, more than 1,200 professors, deans and chairs at 80 universities responded.