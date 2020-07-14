High Rate of Overdoses Over Past Weekend

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is warning of a high rate of drug-related overdoses between July 10 and 12.

According to a release, Windsor police officers responded to a higher than usual number of overdoses over the past weekend.

There were nine overdose calls, all involving fentanyl and primarily concentrated in the City of Windsor, four in the downtown core.

The health unit says in some instances, multiple doses of naloxone were administered to reverse the effects of the overdose.

In addition, through Essex-Windsor EMS’ Overdose Notification System, the WECHU is aware of an increase in dispatches for suspected opioid misuse over the same time period.

Partners involved in the WECOSS including WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, Windsor Police Service continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about the reported cases.