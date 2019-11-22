High-Rise Fire in Downtown Windsor Listed as Accidental

The cause of a fire at a downtown Windsor high-rise has been listed as accidental.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office says the fire at the Westcourt building on Goyeau St. last Tuesday is blamed on an electrical failure in the underground parking garage.

More than 200 tenants are still not allowed to return home as the building has no water, heat or hydro.

As heard on AM800 news last week, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said city and emergency officials are no longer responsible for the building and it was handed back to the building's owner and their insurance company.

A class action lawsuit was also filed on behalf of a group of residents living in the building.

Five people, including two firefighters, suffered smoke inhalation.

The building also houses Provincial Offences Court.

Courtrooms and other aspects of the courts have been temporarily set up at the new Windsor City Hall.

A damage estimate has not been released.

- with files from AM800's Kathie McMann