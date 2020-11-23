High Risk COVID-19 Cases Identified at Public School Board

Four more cases of COVID-19 at the Greater Essex County District School Board.

Late Monday, the board announced a single case at Sandwich Secondary School, two at Tecumseh Vista and an additional case at Riverside Secondary School after a case was identified Sunday.

According to letters sent to parents, the cases are considered high risk.

All three schools will remain open and Windsor-Essex Health Unit is working contact all those involved.

The health unit is asking parents to monitor their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning — if they appear ill keep them home and contact your healthcare provider.

The public school board continues to deal with an outbreak at F.W. Begley Public School where 39 cases of COVID-19 have been identified — that school remains closed.

Since students returned to class in September, the public school board has seen 54 confirmed cases of the virus.