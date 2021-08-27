High school football in Windsor-Essex has been officially cancelled

There's disappointment for high school football players across Windsor-Essex after the cancellation of the upcoming season.

The Greater Essex County District School Board, the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, Conseil scolaire catholique Providence along with the Windsor Essex County Secondary Schools Athletic Association have released a joint statement saying after careful consideration, all fall sports will proceed this school year except football.

The statement goes on to say the decision has to do with helmet safety as they must be certified by the manufacturer on an annual basis and that process could take six-weeks.

The groups say that, along with the certification of coaches, safety training for players, and the need to hold 10 practices with full pads before the season can begin, there just isn't enough time.

The statement says there had been discussions to move football to the spring, but that was deemed to not be a realistic option as it would impact other sports like soccer and cause damage to sports fields with natural grass.

The groups say the decision to not allow football was made with student safety top of mind.