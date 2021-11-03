High school football season put on hold until the spring

It appears the high school football season is going to have to wait.

The Windsor and Essex County Secondary Schools Athletic Association has unanimously voted to delay the season until the spring as opposed to rushing to get it underway later this month.

This from public school board superintendent Todd Awender who says work is underway to determine who will be playing and when.

"They're not quite sure exactly which teams are going to be there because there may be some that are not because of our circumstances this year," says Awender. "So they're going to put that schedule together and that's why it's going to take a little bit of time. It's all the logistics to it. So far, the secondary principals are doing a great job collecting all the data."

He says the logistics are being worked out.

"The opportunity in the spring, we're working on that right now looking at securing potential fields, finding out which ones we can use, but we still have to look at all the other schedules because golf, tennis and cross country are also moving into that timeframe as well," he says.

Awender says some students are going to have to make a choice as to which sports they're playing.

"There are competing sports, there's competing students as far as having to be able to play multiple sports in that manner, but we're looking at all of that right now and trying to make it work the best we can," says

Extracurricular activities were put off at the beginning of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but last month the local health unit announced they could resume for fully vaccinated students on November 22.

The first sports to return will be girl's basketball and boy's volleyball.