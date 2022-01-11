High winds prompt ERCA to issue Shoreline Conditions Statement

Those living on Lake Erie or Pelee Island may be in for some flooding.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Shoreline Conditions Statement with high winds in the forecast heading into Wednesday.

The statement is in place for all of the Lake Erie shoreline and south Pelee Island.

Environment Canada is predicting wind gusts of up to 60km/h Wednesday, but they're expected to slow down in the late afternoon.

As a result, ERCA is reminding residents to take extra caution in areas where flooding is occurring.

The Shoreline Conditions Statement remains in effect until 4pm Wednesday.