iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Highbury Canco workers begin strike action


AM800-NEWS-Highbury-Canco-Erie-St-crossing

Workers with Highbury Canco in Leamington have begun a strike action after rejecting a final offer from the company. 

According to a release, 405 full-time workers represented by Local 175 of the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW), began the strike action at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, February 13.

Officials say workers are taking a stand on wages. 

The membership voted 99.9 per cent in favour of a strike mandate in November 2022. 

Parties met in conciliation on three separate days but reached a final impasse on January 20. 

Highbury Canco provided its final offer on February 8. 

Workers at the plant work on tomato-based food and beverage products under several brand names. 

Their previous contract expired at the end of 2022. 
 

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE