Highbury Canco workers begin strike action

Workers with Highbury Canco in Leamington have begun a strike action after rejecting a final offer from the company.

According to a release, 405 full-time workers represented by Local 175 of the United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCW), began the strike action at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, February 13.

Officials say workers are taking a stand on wages.

The membership voted 99.9 per cent in favour of a strike mandate in November 2022.

Parties met in conciliation on three separate days but reached a final impasse on January 20.

Highbury Canco provided its final offer on February 8.

Workers at the plant work on tomato-based food and beverage products under several brand names.

Their previous contract expired at the end of 2022.

