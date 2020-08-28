Higher Hydro Bills Due to Hot Summer: ENWIN CEO

It appears some ENWIN customers are not happy with what they say are much higher bills over the past month.

Some have taken to social media to air their issues and complaints.

ENWIN President and CEO Helga Reidel, says people have used more electricity as they run air conditioning during this hot, dry summer.

The province set out an average price of 12.8 cents per kWh, 24 hours a day, seven days a week from June 1 to Oct. 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Increased use of water on area lawns is just one of a few factors Reidel says are contributing to higher water bills.

"Water consumption is quite high since COVID-19 started and that could be a result of people working from home instead of in their offices," she says.

Reidel told AM800's The Afternoon News that customers are encouraged to call ENWIN if they think there's an issue with their bill.

"Our call centre will be able to walk them through aspects of their bills and make sure there are no problems," she says. "We haven't seen many billing errors in any big way at all."

Reidel says the province will allow people to opt out of the current flat rate in November, if they feel they'd be better off returning to the pre-COVID-19 pay scales.

Off-peak hours from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. were billed an average of 10 cents per kWh before COVID-19, according to the Ontario Energy Board's website.

— With files from AM800's Kristylee Varley