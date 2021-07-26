Higher Price Tag for New Pickleball Courts in Tecumseh

The price tag for a new pickleball complex in Tecumseh is increasing.

Deputy Mayor Joe Bachetti says the town budgeted $600,000 for the complex but an additional $155,000 is needed.

He says the Tecumseh Pickleball Association has made a commitment of $150,000 towards the project with the town covering the balance.

The complex will be located at Lacasse Park and will include 10 playing surfaces, along with drainage, fencing, a walkway, an accessory building, and court lighting.

"We chose Lacasse Park as a signature park to install these pickleball courts because of the parking, the green space and the washrooms so we're excited to have 10 courts and they're all going to be individually fenced," says Bachetti.

He says the cost of the project has increased due to a shortage of labour and material costs.

Bachetti says the town has been discussing the project for about five years.

"The funding that we applied a few years ago through the federal government and provincial, upper levels of government didn't come through so we're able to still move forward with kind of pivoting in terms of doing the financial plan," says Bachetti.

He says if approved, construction would start shortly after.

"The construction we're hoping that it will be done by September or October weather permitting but again it's going to be a great complex," says Bachetti.

There are currently four pickleball courts in Tecumseh at Shawanoe Park.

Council will be reviewing the tender results on Tuesday during its council meeting.

Administration is recommending the project by awarded to Front Construction Industries Ltd. for just under $712,000.