Higher Prices and Potential Food Shortages Ahead Warns Canada's Agriculture Industry

WINDSOR — A warning from Canada's agriculture industry.

It wants to be deemed an essential service and to do business as usual to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

Executive Vice President of the Canadian Cattlemen's Association Dennis Laycraft says as long as borders remain open to beef exports, everything should be fine and meat-packing plants will remain open.

The Ontario Fruit and Vegetable Growers' Association Bill George says there needs to be a workable safety protol for the thousands of seasonal workers who cross the border and come to Canada to work every year.

George is concerned if there is a delay in allowing those workers to work in Canada, there could be less produce on store shelves and higher prices.

Chatham-Kent Leamington MP Dave Epp and the mayor of Chatham-Kent have written a letter to Ottawa seeking clarification on the restrictions to cross the border and what is deemed 'essential.'