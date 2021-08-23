Higher Than Expected Tender Prices for Washroom Facility at Harrow Arena Splash Pads

It appears Essex council is heading back to the drawing board when it comes to upgrades at the splash pad.

During 2021 budget deliberations, council approved a $150,000 capital project to build washrooms and change rooms at the Harrow Arena splash pad.

The project went out to tender but according to a report from administration, the bids came in over budget.

The report is being presented to council Monday night and shows four contractors bid on the project with prices ranging between $194,000 and $290,000 - without HST.

Councillor Sherry Bondy says she's not surprised the bids came in over budget and adds, the plan was the build the washrooms and change rooms on an existing building that houses some mechanical equipment for the splash pad.

"It's quite a complex build because were the water mains are and so it wasn't easy and speaking with town staff, I knew it was quite complicated," says Bondy. "So you really can't get anything for $150,000 anymore unfortunately so it's back to the drawing board and we'll what 2022 brings."

She says she supported the project when it first came up but feels the tender results might be a blessing in disguise, saying it's been a hard year and there are many competing priorities but feels this project was more of a want than a need.

"Priorities change and we can't always guarantee that we're going to get that budgeted price," she explains. "Let's look at it again and see if we can come to a solution next year."

Bondy says the community asked for the project but made it through so far this summer by using the washrooms at Harrow Arena and a portajohn near the splash pads.

"You know when you're at the splash pad and you have a couple little kids with you, it's really hard to change them out of wet clothes in a portajohn so that's where the request came from the community, saying can we have something a little bit better, where we're not scrambling in some dirty portajohn."

The report states, there is roughly $130,000 remaining for the project as $20,000 was already used for architect costs.

Administration is asking council to either postpone the project and request additional funds during 2022 budget deliberations or cancel the tender that was issued this year.

The washrooms were expected to be built in 2021.