Highland Games returns to Kingsville at Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary

The annual Highland Games returns to Kingsville this weekend, this year in a different location.

The event is hosted this year by the Jack Miner Migratory Bird Sanctuary in Kingsville.

The Highland Games celebrate the Scottish and Celtic culture, featuring events like tug-of-war, haggis hurl, axe throwing, and will feature various food and drink options, with family activities as well.

The conservation grounds occupy well over 400 acres of land to feature the event.

Doug Plumb, Chair of the Kingsville Highland Games, says there are many events taking place during the day.

"We have pipe bands coming the United States and as far away as Toronto at all levels of competition, a lot of solo players. We have the heavy events that will be taking place on the main field, that's always a crowd pleaser. We have sheep herding that will take place. There's an area for Highland dance."

He says he's heard from those looking to attend that they're excited it's taking place at Jack Miner.

"With the new location brings new challenges, but it definitely we have a lot more to offer here on this site. We have a lot more parking. It's just a very nice place to be. We were restricted in a lot of different ways down at Lakeside Park, I mean it's a beautiful venue, but with parking and accessibility, it was a lot of hills."

The caber tossing competition at the 2015 Braemar Gathering in Braemar, Scotland (Photo courtesy of Carl Court/Getty Images)

Plumb says they are expecting large crowds.

"There's people that follow the circuit, we have Highland Games that take place throughout southwestern Ontario, and they're all staggered so that we're not competing against one another. And the pipe bands travel that circuit and compete, and there's a lot of spectators that do the same, they travel around with the competition."

Gates open at 8 a.m. at Jack Miner, located at 332 Road 3 West in Kingsville.

More information about the Highland Games event at Jack Miner can be found by clicking here.

Kingsville council decided in early February that they would be dissolving the Kingsville Highland Games Advisory Committee and that the Highland Games would not be operated by the Town.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi