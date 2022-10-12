Highway 3 crash sends two to hospital

Two people have been sent to hospital following a head-on crash on Highway 3 in Kingsville.

Provincial police say the collision happened between Division Road and County Road 27 just before 9pm Tuesday.

Both drivers were taken to hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Highway 3 was closed for several hours as the OPP investigated and the road cleaned up and the highway has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.