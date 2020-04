Charges are expected after a two vehicle crash in Tecumseh Thursday morning.

Provincial police say the collision happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Malden Road and Highway 3.

According to police, a SUV and a pickup truck collided. Both drivers along with a passenger were sent to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Malden Road between Highway 3 and County Road 34 was closed but has since re-opened.

The investigation continues.