Highway 3 expansion project deemed priority despite low priority ranking

Ontario's auditor general says the province ignored its own experts when it decided to prioritize the construction of four lower-ranked highway projects, including the Highway 3 expansion project.

The Highway Planning and Management audit released Wednesday found that at the direction of the Minister of Transportation's Office in 2019, the Ministry prioritized the construction of four lower-ranked highway projects, resulting in the deferral of higher-ranked projects inconsistent with the recommendations of its own subject matter experts.

Bonnie Lysyk says in her annual report that the Minister of Transportation directed the ministry to defer six higher priority highways that had been previously approved by the Treasury Board.

Lysyk also found the ministry neglected to communicate to the government that the minister's decision was at odds with the recommendation from its own subject-matter experts who said they would not have recommended four of those highways at the time.

According to the audit, the Ministry's prioritization scores for the four projects found that two of them had a lower EPF (Expansion Prioritization Framework) score and lower relative priority rating than all of the projects deferred by the Ministry that had an EPF score.

The lowest score and priority rating belonged to the Highway 3 expansion project.

In August 2019, the province announced plans to widen Highway 3 from two lanes to four lanes along a 15.6 kilometre stretch from Essex to Leamington.

The Request for Proposals (RFP) stage for teams to submit their bids to design, build and finance the Highway 3 Widening Project closed in late November.

Over the next few months, submissions will be evaluated, and the winning bid is expected to be announced in spring 2023.