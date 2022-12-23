Highway 401 between Tilbury and London closed due to multi-vehicle accident

Highway 401 between Tilbury and London is now closed in both directions.

The OPP's Chatham-Kent Detachment has closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes between Tilbury and Victoria Road in Ridgetown due to a collision involving 12 vehicles.

Officers in Elgin County report that they are currently responding to numerous collisions throughout that area as well, and are asking people to stay home and stay off the roads if possible.

Officials say they will provide more updates when available.