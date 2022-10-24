Hilda MacDonald re-elected Mayor of Leamington
Incumbent, Hilda MacDonald, has been re-elected Mayor of Leamington.
This is MacDonalds second term as mayor and she has been on council for eight terms.
She was running against Cris Biron and Jimmy Simoni. Simoni was 1,300 votes away.
MacDonald says she's feeling happy with the results.
"I'm feeling a pretty confident message from the public that maybe we didn't do everything exactly what they wanted, but they certainly have confidence in the leadership of the past four years, and that's how I'm going to take it."
She says despite the last few years and the challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, she's ready for the next four years.
"We've got to get back to business, that's basically what it's about is I've learned from the lessons of the past four years, particularly the last two and a half. So, let's get back to business and get growing."
She says how she's going to move forward with the greenhouse industry in the town.
"Is everybody going to be happy? Absolutely not. But, we do have to recognize that people are negatively affected and so we have to accommodate that. So that's what we're doing is finding that balance between the industry and the public."
Leamington also elected Larry Joseph Verbeke as its deputy mayor.
Councillor members include Anthony Abraham, Bill Dunn, Heather Latam, Paul Tiessen and Tim Wilkinson.
Unofficial results posted by the Municipality of Leamington:
Mayor
MacDonald, Hilda - 4333
Simoni, Jimmy - 3004
Biron, Cris - 754
Deputy Mayor
Verbeke, Larry Joseph - 3229
Quick, Shelly J - 2330
Tofflemire, John - 2305
Councillors
Abraham, Anthony - 2806
Dunn, Bill - 4250
Latam, Heather - 2363
Tiessen, Paul - 3949
Wilkinson, Tim - 4253
Adams, Tara - 1684
Barros, Gerald - 344
Friesen, Derek - 2166
Lehn, Christine - 2079
Metcalfe, Dave - 1637
Montgomery, Christine - 1412
Ramirez, Oscar - 792
Robertson, Corey - 2210
Schmitt, Isaac - 2120
Sousa, Kyle - 1286
Stevenson, Mark - 806