Hilda MacDonald re-elected Mayor of Leamington

Incumbent, Hilda MacDonald, has been re-elected Mayor of Leamington.

This is MacDonalds second term as mayor and she has been on council for eight terms.

She was running against Cris Biron and Jimmy Simoni. Simoni was 1,300 votes away.

MacDonald says she's feeling happy with the results.

"I'm feeling a pretty confident message from the public that maybe we didn't do everything exactly what they wanted, but they certainly have confidence in the leadership of the past four years, and that's how I'm going to take it."

She says despite the last few years and the challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, she's ready for the next four years.

"We've got to get back to business, that's basically what it's about is I've learned from the lessons of the past four years, particularly the last two and a half. So, let's get back to business and get growing."

She says how she's going to move forward with the greenhouse industry in the town.

"Is everybody going to be happy? Absolutely not. But, we do have to recognize that people are negatively affected and so we have to accommodate that. So that's what we're doing is finding that balance between the industry and the public."

Leamington also elected Larry Joseph Verbeke as its deputy mayor.

Councillor members include Anthony Abraham, Bill Dunn, Heather Latam, Paul Tiessen and Tim Wilkinson.

Unofficial results posted by the Municipality of Leamington:

Mayor

MacDonald, Hilda - 4333

Simoni, Jimmy - 3004

Biron, Cris - 754

Deputy Mayor

Verbeke, Larry Joseph - 3229

Quick, Shelly J - 2330

Tofflemire, John - 2305

Councillors

Abraham, Anthony - 2806

Dunn, Bill - 4250

Latam, Heather - 2363

Tiessen, Paul - 3949

Wilkinson, Tim - 4253

Adams, Tara - 1684

Barros, Gerald - 344

Friesen, Derek - 2166

Lehn, Christine - 2079

Metcalfe, Dave - 1637

Montgomery, Christine - 1412

Ramirez, Oscar - 792

Robertson, Corey - 2210

Schmitt, Isaac - 2120

Sousa, Kyle - 1286

Stevenson, Mark - 806