Hinchcliffe Impresive at Indy



It was a solid start at the Indianapolis 500 for Oakville's James Hinchcliffe.

The Canadian driver was third in the first practice session for the IndyCar race on Wednesday.

Five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon posted the fastest time. The race will be held on August 23rd.

Dixon, already off to a tremendous start to the IndyCar season, quickly set the pace on the first day of practice for the Indianapolis 500.

Dixon turned a lap of 224.047 mph (360.57 kph) around Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the two-hour session for veterans.

Dixon opened the season with three consecutive victories and the New Zealander is the series points leader through six events.

The Indy 500 is traditionally held in May on Memorial Day weekend but was moved back three months because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 104th running of the classic event will be held without spectators and IndyCar has made several adjustments to the traditional practice schedule.



