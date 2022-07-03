Hiram Walker's 206th birthday celebrated with commemorative statue

The City of Windsor is celebrating Hiram Walker's 206th birthday.

Celebrations began on Friday, July 1 and featured a Walkerville Art Walk on Wyandotte Street from Gladstone Avenue to Devonshire Road.

The celebration continued into Saturday, July 2 unveiling the new Hiram Walker commemorative statue.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens was at the unveiling of the statue located on a new parkette at the corner of Riverside Drive and Devonshire Road.

Dilkens says Hiram Walker made a huge impact on the city.

"The City of Windsor would be a shadow of itself without the indelible contributions of Hiram Walker and that is why we are so proud to honour him with this larger-than-life statue portraying the young Mr. Walker, plans in hand, ready to build his community."

Dilkens says the unveiling is the anchor of the 206th Birthday celebration.

"206 may seem an odd year to mark but we had to push back the unveiling even though the statue has been here for several years, COVID put a damper on this. But delaying it for one year allowed us to complete the construction, the park in which we stand is a $1 million parkette where Hiram Walker will be on display in perpetuity."

Sculpted by Mark Williams the bronze statue stands at around 11 feet tall and was commissioned in 2016 to honour Walker's 200th birthday.

