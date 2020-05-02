Hiram Walker & Sons Retirees to Receive Hand Sanitizer

J.P. Wiser along with Unifor Local 2027 are offering free bottles of hand sanitizer to their retirees.

Recently retired Local 2027 President Steve Taylor says the hand sanitizer is for all hourly and salary Hiram Walker & Sons retirees.

He says there are about 600 retirees in Windsor-Essex and the company wanted to give back.

"Our aging people in our community are struggling with this COVID-19 virus and we want to try and get it out to all the people in our community that are getting a little bit older," says Taylor.

Taylor says a curb side pick up will take place on Saturday.

"We have all the names of all the retirees and they'll be asked to come through to a drive thru pick up," says Taylor. "We'll be practicing all government regulated protection and it will be a curb side drive thru pick up,"

He says the union has a list of all the retirees.

"We have about 600 bottles to give out," says Taylor. "We have a big list of names approximately 600."

The hand sanitizer will be given away on Saturday from 11am until 3pm at the union hall on Somme Ave.

The company began producing hand sanitizer in mid March to help fight COVID-19.