Hiram Walker & Sons Workers Ratify New Contract

Workers at Hiram Walker and Sons have ratified a new four-year deal well ahead of schedule.

The contract between the distillary and 153 production and skilled trades workers represented by Unifor Local 2027 was announced Friday. It comes six months before the existing contract was set to expire, according to the release.

Workers voted 86 per cent in favour of the contract that saw a $5,000 lump sum payment, a $4,000 early signing bonus and the introduction of a temporary part-time student program.

According to the union, vacation improvements and 18 voluntary retirement incentive packages are also included over the life of the contract.

The new deal goes into effect on January 4, 2022.