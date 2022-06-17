Hiram Walker to support biodiversity by building and donating beehives

Hiram Walker & Sons employees are trying to save the bees one hive at a time.

First launched in 2011, Responsib'All Day is when employees act as frontline ambassadors to the 2030 Sustainability & Responsibility roadmap 'Good Times from a Good Times' and achieve real impact.

The employees dedicate an entire day to learning, sharing, and having a positive and meaningful impact in their communities.

The focus this year is helping to protect and restore nature and biodiversity, in line with the companies' commitment to nurturing the land.

In doing so, they were able to build 40 beehives to be spread out across Windsor-Essex County.

Craig Dryburgh, Vice President of North America Manufacturing at Hiram Walker, explains the importance of focusing on the bees this year.

"One beehive in the height of the summer can hold about 50,000 bees, and that populates about one acre of flowers, plants, vegetables. So, you can imagine the number of bees it takes to keep our food supply going, and all the fruits and vegetables that we all consume."

He explains what they're hoping to accomplish through the sustainability project.

"To try to give back to the community, and to try to make an impact on the sustainability and environmental agenda for the community," he adds. "We've partnered up with a couple of local organizations and today we're building a whole bunch of beehives."

Dryburgh explains where the 40 beehives will be sent to.

"And they're going to split between two organizations, so the Essex County Beekeepers Group, they're taking the majority of them and they're going to split them across the county through their organization. And the city of Kingsville will also be taking some as well to populate around their town."

Responsib'All Day sees efforts world-wide, from sites all across the globe who are trying to make an effort in sustainability.

Other projects around the world include various community projects like planting trees in natural conservation areas, renovating green urban spaces, and collecting waste from beaches and rivers.