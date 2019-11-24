Historic Assumption Church Heated Again

The heat is back on at historic Assumption Church.

The church has not had proper heating since the doors re-opened in September including the past three weeks in the colder than normal temperatures, but on Tuesday the new boilers were fired up.

As of Friday morning the temperature hit close to 19C and is expected to hold there for the weekend.

Paul Mullins has been overseeing the latest restoration project.

He says the building's heat has been a problem up to now.

"You'll recall it was the lack of heat that was the primary reason for the move out of Assumption Church five years ago," says Mullins. "So to have proper heat returned is a real milestone on the restoration project."

Mullins says people attending the church have been faithful.

"Really pleased at how the parishioners were able to cope with it and it was uncomfortable beyond doubt," says Mullins. "But it demonstrated their commitment to this project and to its success."

He expects to have a full update on Phase One of the project in a couple of weeks.

"Setting out in details what's been accomplished and what it has cost and hopefully where we go from here," says Mullins. "So yes the project is proceeding and it's hugely satisfying to everyone."

Mullins says the next stage will involve restoring the plaster and paint within the church.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi