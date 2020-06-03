Historic Bell Stolen from a School in Chatham-Kent

A 250-pound cast iron bell has been stolen from a high school in Pain Court.

Chatham-Kent police say the bell was stolen sometime over the past couple of months.

The bell which is known as the S.S. #4 Dover School Bell was taken from École Secondaire de Pain Court.

Photo courtesy: Chatham-Kent police

Police say the bell is at least 100-years-old and was donated by a local family.

According to police, the bell is an integral piece of the community’s history.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chatham-Kent police or Crime Stoppers.

Photo courtesy: Chatham-Kent police