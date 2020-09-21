Historic Windsor Church Seeks Grant for Repairs

A 90-year-old heritage building in Windsor is in danger of falling further into disrepair.

St. Peter's Maronite Catholic Church at 166 Tecumseh Rd. W. was built in 1930 and received a heritage designation in 2001.

The City of Windsor's Development and Heritage Standing Committee will decide whether it will grant $78,535 from the Built Heritage Fund to stop water damage to the interior of the building.

John Swizawski, who sits on St. Peter's finance committee, says conservation work to the roof, flashing, windows, masonry and concrete is needed to shore things up.

Swizawski says St. Peter's purchased the church from the Diocese of London back in 2001, but it began to deteriorate rapidly in recent years.

"We're fortunate enough that the priest that we have right now, Father Chadi Khattan, has a background in architecture and renovations and saw the damage that was being caused and said we have stop this," he says.

After watching the ongoing struggle to save Assumption Church in west Windsor, Swizawski says it's important to get the work done before it's too late.

"One of two things is going to happen, the costs are going to get so monuments that we won't be able to do anything or things will break and fall and somebody may get injured," he says.

Swizawski says the building is as unique as the Lebanese-Canadians who founded the only Maronite church south of London.

"We don't want to lose the church and I don't think the city of Windsor wants to lose this church," he says. "It's probably the only Art Deco church in Canada and it has some very unique features and we're trying our best to maintain that as well as be as cost efficient as possible."

A report going before the committee recommends the funds be approved.

Swizawski says the grant will cover around half of the $160,000 needed for the work.

The Development and Heritage Standing Committee gets underway at 4:30 p.m. Monday.