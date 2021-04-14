Hit and Run Crash Seriously Injures Pedestrian

One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Kingsville.

Provincial police say a pedestrian was struck by a westbound vehicle while crossing Highway 3 near County Road 34 at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the vehicle did not stop and offer assistance or wait for police to arrive at the scene.

The car fled the area and has not been located.

Highway 3 was closed between County Road 34 and County Road 31 for three-and-a-half hours while the OPP investigated.