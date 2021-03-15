Hit and Run Investigation Turns to Arson Investigation

A hit and run investigation has turned to an arson investigation for Windsor police.

Police say officers were called to the 3100 block of Forest Glade Drive early Saturday morning for a report of a collision.

According to police, a man driving a blue Ford sedan struck a parked vehicle and fled the scene.

Police were able to get a description and searched the area.

That's when officers located the vehicle on fire but not the suspect.

Police say the suspect was located about an hour later and was arrested without incident.

During the investigation, officers saw flames coming from a home in the 9600-block of Midfield Crescent.

It was determined the suspect already in custody would also be arrested for the house fire.

32-year-old E.J. Meyers of Walpole Island is charged with arson - motor vehicle, arson - disregard for human life and fail to remain at collision scene.

There were no injures.