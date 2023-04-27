HMCS Hunter hosting open house to celebrate 100th Anniversary of Naval Reserve

His Majesty's Canadian Ship (HMCS) Hunter will be hosting an open house and concert on Saturday, April 29.

These event is being held in part to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Naval Reserve, which was formed in 1923.

The public is invited to visit HMCS Hunter at 90 Mill Street from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

During this time, visitors will have the opportunity to tour Windsor's own Naval Reserve division.

At 2:00 p.m., there will be live performances from Music Express, the Sun Parlour Pipes and Drums, the Silver Ambassadors Concert Band, Royal Canadian Sea Cadet Corps Agamemnon, and the Ardan School of Dance.

Lieutenant (Navy) Robert Moore, Public Affairs Officer, Naval Reserve HQ & HMCS Hunter says you'll be able to visit and meet with local sailors and naval reservists.

"They'll be able to participate in naval themed games and activities. They'll be able to interact with people. They'll be able to see the boats and the things a naval reservist does during the day."

Lieutenant Moore says Naval Reserve divisions across Canada are commemorating the 100 years of service.

"One of the events Hunter is doing here in Windsor is partnering with the Passing The Torch Committee in order to educate people, younger people especially, of the importance of service and the significance of honouring our history and remembering those who have served for us. Which is essentially the point of passing the torch."

Lieutenant Moore adds that HMCS Hunter is an integral part of the community.

"We really to foster closer relationships with the members of Sandwich Towne and other parts of Windsor-Essex. Naval reservists are fundamentally members of the community as well as sailors, they're teachers, they're firefighters," he said. "They work in all aspects of the community and then they come in at night or during the weekend to dedicate service to their country as well.")

The Master of Ceremonies throughout the concert will be former CKLW personality host Wayne Stevens.