iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Hockey Canada board throws support behind Smith amid calls for change

Le président et chef de la direction de Hockey Canada, Scott Smith, annonce les joueurs invités au camp de sélection de l'équipe nationale junior du Canada lors d'une conférence de presse à Calgary, en Alberta, le mercredi 6 décembre 2017. (Jeff McIntosh )

Hockey Canada's board of directors says it is supporting president and chief executive officer Scott Smith and his executive team amid calls for leadership change at the organization.

Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner announced the backing of the organization's executive in a statement posted Monday on its website.

Canada's governing body of hockey is under intense scrutiny for its handling of sexual assault allegations against members of previous men's junior teams.

The federal government froze Hockey Canada's funding after it was revealed the organization had quietly settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by members of the 2018 men's junior team at Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont., that year.

Since then, Hockey Canada has said members of the 2003 junior team are under investigation for alleged sexual assault in Nova Scotia.

Board chair Michael Brind'Amour stepped down Aug. 6. His term was set to end in November.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE