Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa

BRAMPTON, Ont. - The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada.

Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.

Hockey Canada saw its funding shut off by the federal government, while a number of sponsors have pulled dollars since May when it was revealed a woman alleged she was sexually assaulted by eight players including members of the 2018 world junior team following a foundation gala in London, Ont. in February 2018.

Hockey Canada and the woman quietly settled a $3.55-million lawsuit out of court.

The organization then announced members of the 2003 men's world junior roster the last time Halifax hosted were also being investigated for a group sexual assault.

In order to have its funding reinstated, Hockey Canada needed to meet three conditions outlined by St-Onge, which included: becoming a full-signatory to Abuse-Free Sport and the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner; reviewing and implementing the recommendations from an independent governance review led by retired Justice Thomas Cromwell; and committing to more frequent reporting to the federal government.

