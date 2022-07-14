Hockey Canada reopening investigation into alleged 2018 sexual assault

TORONTO - Hockey Canada says it is in the process of making changes.

Whether those moves will be enough to satisfy the general public, fans, federal government and corporate sponsors remains to be seen.

The sport's under-fire national federation made a series of announcements in an open letter to Canadians published Thursday, including the reopening of a third-party investigation into an alleged sexual assault involving members of the country's 2018 world junior team.

Hockey Canada said participation in the investigation by the players in question is mandatory, adding anyone who declines will be banned from all of the federation's activities and programs effective immediately.

The organization previously said it "strongly encouraged" players take part in the investigation into the alleged incident that occurred at a Hockey Canada function in 2018, but didn't make it mandatory.

Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith, who took on the role July 1 and has held various jobs at the federation since 1995, testified on Parliament Hill last month that "12 or 13" of the 19 players from the team were interviewed before the original and incomplete investigation concluded in September 2020.