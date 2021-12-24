Hockey for Hospice announces new tournament dates
A popular hockey tournament will be back on the ice in February after recently being postponed.
As AM800 news reported earlier this week, the 25th annual Hockey for Hospice event, which was planned for December 27, 28 and 29, was pushed back due to new restrictions from the Ontario Government.
Event co-chair Paul Pietraszko says the event will now take place Family Day weekend — February 19, 20 and 21.
He says the event wouldn't be possible without the hard work from the coaches, hockey associations and arenas.
"With all the Hockey associations and the arenas the work still continues but we're finally be able to secure the ice to postpone instead of cancel," he says. "The hockey associations have stepped up they've really helped us out, some have given up as much ice as they can and others have given us the entire weekend."
Pietraszko says he's hopeful the pandemic won't interfere with the new dates.
"We were looking at April but we can't do it in April because there's no hockey teams left," says Pietraszko. "It works out really well, we're just hoping that the pandemic that's upon us agrees and it goes away or at least winds down so we can run the tournament again."
He says they're letting their participants know about the new dates.
"An email is going out letting them know the new dates, asking them if they want to participate," he says. "We'll open up sponsorships and pledges again. Last call we had I think just over 100, so if everything pans out we could end up with 130 teams again."
Pietraszko says games will be played in Amherstburg, Lakeshore, LaSalle, Tecumseh and Windsor.
The 2020 tournament was cancelled due to the pandemic.
In 2019, the event raised over $372,000 for Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.
Since it began 25 years ago, teams involved have raised close to $3.7-million.