Hockey for Hospice announces new tournament dates

A popular hockey tournament will be back on the ice in February after recently being postponed.

As AM800 news reported earlier this week, the 25th annual Hockey for Hospice event, which was planned for December 27, 28 and 29, was pushed back due to new restrictions from the Ontario Government.

Event co-chair Paul Pietraszko says the event will now take place Family Day weekend — February 19, 20 and 21.

He says the event wouldn't be possible without the hard work from the coaches, hockey associations and arenas.

"With all the Hockey associations and the arenas the work still continues but we're finally be able to secure the ice to postpone instead of cancel," he says. "The hockey associations have stepped up they've really helped us out, some have given up as much ice as they can and others have given us the entire weekend."