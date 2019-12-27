Hockey for Hospice Hits the Ice for 24th Year

Hockey for Hospice is ready to hit the ice for the 24th consecutive year.

The annual fundraiser has 134 teams looking to win at rinks throughout Essex County, but the big win is for local hospice services. More than 230 games will be played by boys and girls up to Bantam age starting Friday morning and will continue through Sunday.

Last year the event raised $347,000 for the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

Tournament Co-Chair Paul Pietraszko says organizers never set a goal heading into the event, "because once a goal is achieved things slow down. Every year the kids have amazed us and exceeded whatever we thought might happen."

He tells AM800 News it's a lot of work, but it's always worth it.

"It gets very stressful in the last days, but the minute that first team shows up with pledge dollars everything disappears," says Pietraszko.

Pietraszko says it really is a local fundraising effort and community always provides.

"We've got some Leamington, we do have a team from Chatham as well, but most of them are Windsor-Essex County," he added. "The beauty of Windsor-Essex is that it's such a generous community."

The tournament, which was originally founded as a skate-a-thon, has raised more than $3.2-million over the past 23-years.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.