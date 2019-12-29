Hockey for Hospice Raises more than $372,000

Local hockey players have out done themselves once again, raising more than $372,000 for Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

The 24th annual Hockey for Hospice Tournament was held over the weekend, and the event crushed last year's fundraising total of $347,000.

Tournament Co-Chair Paul Pietraszko says it's all thanks to the close to 2,000 kids who hit the ice this year.

"These kids work hard. They gather a lot of money and the families that donated and the amount of time it takes coaching all these kids, it's just phenomenal," he says.

Pietraszko tells AM800 News volunteers went above and beyond to make sure the kids had a great time.

"To Windsor and Essex County, to all of the staff at the arenas, all of the parents and coaches that bring these kids and all the people in the area that support this tournament, just a big thank you from the entire tournament committee," says Pietraszko.

Over the past 24 years Hockey for Hospice teams have raised close to $3.7-million.