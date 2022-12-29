Hockey for Hospice Tournament raises $531,000

A record breaking Hockey for Hospice Tournament in Essex County.

The 26th annual event has raised $531,264.85 for The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

The three day event kicked off on Tuesday, featuring close to 2,000 hockey players from 124 teams.

This year's tournament had more than 227 games at four area arenas including LaSalle, Tecumseh, Amherstburg and Essex.

Tournament co-chair Paul Pietrasko says organizers don't set a fundraising goal but targeted $500,000.

"The players never ever disappoint and the people of Windsor, Essex County, we got a Tilbury team they don't disappoint in their generosity," says Pietrasko.

He says he's amazed by the recent fundraising totals.

"You look at the two tournaments, it's over a million dollars raised this year alone which goes along way to make up for the fact that we had to cancel a couple tournaments because of the pandemic," he says.

Pietrasko adds the community is a 'giving area.'

"It doesn't matter if the times are good or the times are bad, they still dig deep to help out those that really need it," says Pietrasko.

The 2021 event was pushed to February 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That tournament raised close to $482,000 which set a previous fundraising record.

To date, the event has raised $4,709,675.17.