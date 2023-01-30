Hockey Hall of Fame Bobby Hull dies at 84

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84.

He played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and Hartford Whalers as well as the World Hockey Association's Winnipeg Jets over a 23-year pro career.

The NHL Alumni Association announced his death this morning.

Hull was called the 'Golden Jet' for his blonde hair, skating speed, and end-to-end rushes.

A superstar with the Chicago Blackhawks, Hull was the first player to score more than 50 goals in a season when he scored 54 from 1965-66.

Hull, who was born in Bellleville, ON., played for Chicago for 15 years scoring 604 goals and 549 assists total.

In 1961, he helped lead the Blackhawks to their first Stanley Cup in 23 years.

Along with Chicago teammate Stan Mikita he helped popularize the curved hockey stick blade in the NHL.

His subsequent defection to the Winnipeg Jets of the WHA in 1972 was the catalyst that helped shatter the NHL's stranglehold on players. It also started the escalation of salaries that now make Hull's once record-setting million-dollar payday look like small change.

Former Chicago Blackhawks player Bobby Hull is introduced to fans during the NHL hockey team's convention in Chicago, Friday, July 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)