Former Montreal Canadiens captain Henri Richard has passed away.

Richard died in Laval, Quebec on Friday.

He was 84-years-old.

The Pocket Rocket spent his entire 20-year NHL career with the Habs winning a NHL record 11 Stanley Cups.

In 1973, he became the ninth player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points.

His number 16 was raised to the rafter of the Forum in 1975.

Richard leaves behind his wife, his five children, 10 grandchildren and four great grandchildren.