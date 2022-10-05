Hockey Quebec has 'lost confidence' in Hockey Canada; withholding funds

MONTREAL - Hockey Canada is getting pushback from two of its provincial counterparts.

Hockey Quebec says it's decided to keep the portion of registration fees normally handed over to the national organization, which amounts to three dollars per sign-up.

The Ontario Hockey Federation has also re-sent a formal request asking Hockey Canada not to collect the three-dollar fee from its members for the coming season.

The Ontario federation's executive director says they first made the request in July.

Hockey Canada continues to vigorously defend its leadership from criticism of its handling of alleged sexual assaults and the way money was paid out in lawsuits.

The agency has admitted that it drew on minor hockey registration fees to pay for uninsured liabilities, including sexual abuse claims.

Hockey Quebec's move has received support from Sport Minister Pascale St-Onge (OHNZH'), who has called for a leadership change at the national body.