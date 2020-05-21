Hoefenmayer Named OHL's Best Blueliner

The Ontario Hockey League yesterday announced that overage veteran Noel Hoefenmayer of the Ottawa 67's is the 2019-20 recipient of the Max Kaminsky Trophy awarded annually to the OHL's Most Outstanding Defenceman of the Year.

Hoefenmayer led OHL rearguards with 82 points including 26 goals and 56 assists along with a plus-52 rating, spearheading the League's top-ranked power play from the blue line.

He became the first 67's defender to lead his position in OHL scoring since Brian Campbell in 1998-99 while racking up the most goals by a 67's blueliner since Bruce Cassidy in 1983-84.

His eight game winning goals led the League's defenders, the highest single season total at the position since London's Danny Syvret in 2004-05.

Hoefenmayer earned OHL Defenceman of the Month honours in October, December and January, rounding out his season with a total of 24 multi-point performances.

He received three star of the game recognition 12 different times, including six instances where he was recognized as the game's first star.

A 21-year-old native of North York, Ont., Hoefenmayer wraps up his accomplished five-year 67's career sixth in all-time points by an Ottawa defenceman with 222 (65-157--222) accumulated over 298 regular season contests, the highest figure by a blueliner in club history.

His 65 career goals are tied for third among franchise blueliners, trailing greats Denis Potvin and Doug Wilson.

with files from the OHL