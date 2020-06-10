Hoefenmayer Named Top CHL Defenceman

Noel Hoefenmayer of the Ontario Hockey League's Ottawa 67's has been named the Canadian Hockey League's defenceman of the year.

Hoefenmayer led defencemen over all three CHL major-junior leagues with 26 goals and 82 points over 58 games before the season was ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 21-year-old from Toronto appeared on the scoresheet in 46 of his 58 games this season, produced 24 multi-point performances, and helped his 67's earn a second straight OHL regular season crown, tying a franchise record with 50 wins.

A former fourth-round pick of the Arizona Coyotes in the 2017 NHL draft, Hoefenmayer recently signed an American Hockey League contract with the Toronto Marlies.

Jordan Spence of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Moncton Wildcats and Ty Smith of the Western Hockey League's Spokane Chiefs, who won the award last year, were the other finalists.



