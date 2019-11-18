Hogan Receives Charles E. Brooks Community Service Award

Brian Hogan is this year's Charles E. Brooks Community Service Award recipient.

The award is presented annually to a trade unionist in recognition of outstanding contributions in the area of voluntary community service.

The United Way and the Windsor and District Labour Council created the award to honour to a union representative that goes above and beyond volunteering in the community.

Hogan is a teacher, youth sports coach, union and human right activist and President Windsor and District Labour Council.

He's been involved with the labour council for more than 20 years, two as president, and with the Catholic Teachers Union before that.

Hogan says he's humbled to have his name brought up with previous winners.

"Getting in that team is ridiculous and another motivator to just keep trying to make the community better," he says.

Hogan lists his parents, Angela and Eddie, as his inspiration.

"For me and my nine siblings it's our parents. They raised 10 kids and did tons of things for their church and their broader community," says Hogan.

He says the biggest thanks go to his family for their patience and support.

"Our boys are awesome. I was part of it, she was 1000 per cent part of it and it absolutely cannot be done without my spouse Cindy and our two boys Calvin and Matthew," he says.

The award was handed out Friday at the 42nd Annual Labour Appreciation Night at the Ciociaro Club Friday night.

Hogan says he's most proud of establishing the Gary L. Parent Activists Award and supporting consistent political action in the community.

He presented the award to Unemployed Help Centre CEO June Muir and former CAW Local 240 President Len Campbell last year.