Hoggard found guilty of sex assault against woman, acquitted on two other charges

Jacob Hoggard will likely face more than two years in prison, an Ontario judge said Sunday after the Hedley frontman was found guilty of raping an Ottawa woman but not guilty of groping and raping a teenage fan.

Hoggard, 37, hugged his wife in a Toronto courtroom after jurors delivered their verdict in the early evening. His wife wiped away tears after Hoggard returned to his seat.

The trial that found Hoggard guilty of sexual assault causing bodily harm against one woman yesterday turned on one central issue: consent.

The Hedley frontman was also acquitted of the same charge plus one count of sexual interference involving a teenage fan.

Despite the mixed verdicts, lawyers and advocates say high-profile cases like Hoggard's have the power to shape our understanding of consent and expose harmful misconceptions at play in the courts and society at large.

Toronto lawyer Megan Stephens says Hoggard's celebrity could shine a light on some of the consent concerns that came up in the trial, but also worries the public scrutiny could deter people from coming forward about sexual violence.

Stephens says Canada has some of the most progressive laws on the books about consent in sexual assault cases -- the trouble lies in how they're applied.

The Criminal Code says consent must be affirmatively communicated through a person's words or conduct, and can be withdrawn at any point in a sexual encounter.

Pam Hrick, head of the Women's Legal Education and Action Fund, says courts have been grappling with some of the stereotypes that sway sexual assault cases, but there's a lag between the law and our evolving understanding of consent.