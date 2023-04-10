Hogs for Hospice announces headlining entertainment acts for 2023

Hogs for Hospice returns for their annual ride August 4, 5, 6, 2023.

Every year it's anticipated on who will be announced as performers with previous acts such as Our Lady Peace, Cheap Trick, The Cult, Vertical Horizon, Brett Young.

This year's headlining entertainment will include Scott Stapp of the rock band Creed on Friday night with special guest Honeymoon Suite, and American country singer-songwriter Jake Owen on Saturday night with special guest A Thousand Horses.

These are licensed 19+ events and tickets can be purchased on the Hogs For Hospice website.

Joe Oswald, Board of Director of Hogs for Hospice, says this is one of the best line-ups they've had so far, "We're bringing the 90's. Everyone loves Creed. People haven't had the oppourtinity to see them. Plus we have the 80's hot tub time machine band coming back to Leamington, Honeymoon Suite. So we've got the flavour of the 80's, we've got the flavour of the 90's. And then our Saturday night country music evening is going to blow people away."

Oswald says he understands that there may be a stigma that may come with an event like this.

"It's anything but. It's riders and it's people just coming together for a real feel good cause. Just give us a chance. And once you give us a chance maybe you'll consider coming back as a vendor. Maybe next year you'll consider coming back as a volunteer."

He adds there's something for everyone, "You can come and spend three days at our event and not spend one penny. Walk around, people watch. We have free stunt shows, the biker rodeo is free, vendor alley is free. Everything is free unless you want to buy a t-shirt or a buy a ticket to the concert. Other than that, just come and enjoy yourself."

This event has been ongoing since 2016. To date, Hogs for Hospice has raised over $2.5-million dollars for the local hospice centre in Leamington.

-WIth files from AM800's Live and Local