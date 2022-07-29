Hogs for Hospice expecting large weekend crowds following two-year hiatus

Hogs for Hospice is expecting large crowds following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This weekend in Leamington, Hogs for Hospice will take place with events being held for the entire family.

Events range from the three day motorcycle rally, a concert series with The Cult, Vertical Horizon, Brett Young, and Blackjack Billy, a registered ride with over 2,000 motorcycles taking part, as well as a biker rodeos for every age.

The ride will make their way through Wheatley, before heading down Erie Street from Wilkinson Drive to Seacliff Park before making their way to Point Pelee National Park.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Hogs for Hospice Facebook

This event has been ongoing since 2016. To date, Hogs for Hospice has raised $1.7-million dollars for the local hospice centre in Leamington.

Joe Oswald, Board of Director of Hogs for Hospice, says the town is buzzing with excitement.

"People have really been patient, we can't thank enough people for their faith, and ticket sales are through the roof. The engagement, every hotel in this area is completely sold out, every bed and breakfast, the electricity is in the air and we're going to give them everything that they've been waiting for."

He says 100 percent of concert ticket sales will go to the local hospice centre.

"Owners and all of the different corporations here in Leamington have paid for all four bands to come in so that every single ticket that is sold at our front door goes directly to our hospice. We've got a community that has completely embraced this event which started out as an event, has turned into a movement, and we couldn't be more proud and humbled."

Oswald says they are expecting a huge turnout for the weekend.

"Over 2,000 bikes which will simultaneously leave Seacliff park. We have our veterans that are leading our ride going right to the tip of Point Pelee National Park, but as far as riders coming in through the entire weekend, we are expecting 20,000 to 30,000 people and out of those people we're expecting around 15,000 bikes in total."

More information on the weekend events can be found on the Hogs for Hospice website.

OPP would like to remind the public to be patient due to the increased motorcycle traffic.

The motoring public are being asked to be extra vigilant and to take a little more time when making manoeuvres such as signalling turns and checking blind spots.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi