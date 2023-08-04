Hogs for Hospice returns this weekend with large crowds expected.

This will be the 8th annual ride in Leamington with events such as the registered motorcycle ride, bike games, live music at the Beer Garden, concerts, and a Sunday morning worship.

The four-hour-long ride leads motorcyclists to the most southern tip inside Point Pelee National Park. The ride then heads out across the County with a short rest stop before arriving back at Seacliff Park.

This years concert series includes performers by Scott Stapp of the rock band Creed on Friday night with special guest Honeymoon Suite, and American country singer-songwriter Jake Owen on Saturday night with special guest A Thousand Horses.

This event has been ongoing since 2016 and to date, Hogs for Hospice has raised over $2.6-million net for the Erie Shores Hospice Centre in Leamington.

All of the proceeds raised during the event goes towards helping families fully pay for services at the local hospice centre.

Joe Oswald, Board of Director of Hogs for Hospice, says they are expecting many riders to take part this year.

"We take 2,000 riders and bring them to the tip of Point Pelee National Park. It's important for us that we showcase our area in that beautiful National Park, and the federal government has been great to work with as they're letting all of the bikers, or all the riders go in for free. And then we take a tour of our shoreline, and then we bring all of the riders into downtown Kingsville."

He says the Saturday night concert for Jake Owen and A Thousand Horses is completely sold out.

"We've had a sold out concert before, but never, never in advance. So we're really excited about that. And there's still some tickets available for Friday night, so my biggest thing is if people are interested come and get your Scott Stapp and Honeymoon Suite tickets, there's still some available."

Oswald says all money from the event stays local.

"People when they donate and they sponsor, they want to know that their money is staying local. And that's a commitment that we've made to them since the very beginning and we continue to make that commitment to them moving forward. So, yeah, all 100 percent of every dollar goes directly to our local Erie Shores Hospice."

OPP are reminding the public to expect an increase in traffic throughout Essex County.

They also remind drivers to take extra time when signalling turns, checking blind spots, and to check your mirrors more frequently.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi